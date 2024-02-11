Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPHR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.