AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZEK. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 293,895 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 78,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 49,425 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1,339.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 612,005 shares during the period.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.