Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

AVNW opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $410.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $37.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

