ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ATS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$66.14.

TSE:ATS opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.64.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.9022817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

