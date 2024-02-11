ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $608,660.19

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $608,660.19 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,376.898 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.83843482 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $588,941.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

