Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,140 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,629 shares of company stock valued at $69,245,290. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.18.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

