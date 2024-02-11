Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Markforged accounts for 0.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markforged were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Markforged by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair lowered Markforged from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Markforged Price Performance

MKFG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 263,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Markforged Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a negative net margin of 100.83%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

