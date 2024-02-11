Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. The stock had a trading volume of 257,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

