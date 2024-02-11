Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $55.88. 2,981,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

