ATB Capital Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$125.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$121.08.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
