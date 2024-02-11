Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CFW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.70 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$483.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.25 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 41.70%.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,059.38. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 80,900 shares of company stock worth $150,070. Insiders own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

