Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $337.76

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.76 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.09). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 327 ($4.10), with a volume of 152,795 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.27) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.64) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
