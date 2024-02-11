AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

