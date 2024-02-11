Astrafer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $495.30 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $77.37 million and approximately $495.30 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

According to CryptoCompare, "Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.45949287 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,550.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/."

