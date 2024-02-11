Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,675 ($58.61).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.95) to GBX 5,300 ($66.44) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($78.98) to GBX 6,000 ($75.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.71) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($78.98) to GBX 5,800 ($72.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,675.59%.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
