Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 474,741 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 474,741 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $434.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.24. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

