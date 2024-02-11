Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,272 shares of company stock worth $45,019,103. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

View Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.