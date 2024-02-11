Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

