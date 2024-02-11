ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) PT Raised to $95.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 75.73.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM opened at 115.21 on Thursday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 126.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 72.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARM by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in ARM by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

