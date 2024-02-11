Ark Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $158.74 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002151 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001410 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002871 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,820,294 coins and its circulating supply is 178,820,180 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

