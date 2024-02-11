Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.83.

Shares of ANET opened at $282.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $210.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $284.82.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

