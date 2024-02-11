ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

