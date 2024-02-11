Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.49 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $241.51 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.99196886 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 764 active market(s) with $225,688,814.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

