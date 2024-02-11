Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 489,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

