AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.18 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.96. 650,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,946. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $139.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.