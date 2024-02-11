Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $11.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,539,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.