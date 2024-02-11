Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Applied Digital stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 566,898 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 271,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
