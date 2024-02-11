Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apartment Income REIT also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.590 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,246. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AIRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,010 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.