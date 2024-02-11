Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apartment Income REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.7 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 2,015,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.