Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GPN. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.37.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

