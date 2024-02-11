Andra AP fonden Sells 19,400 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

