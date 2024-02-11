Andra AP fonden Has $4.29 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after purchasing an additional 892,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.