Andra AP fonden Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 940,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 301,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

