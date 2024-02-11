Andra AP fonden Has $1.02 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Chewy by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chewy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.93. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock worth $254,221,095 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

