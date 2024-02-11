Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

