Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 8.2 %

PATH opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,000 shares of company stock worth $19,382,520 in the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

