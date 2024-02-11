Andra AP fonden Acquires 21,200 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 71.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.