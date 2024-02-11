Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $69.30 billion 9.96 $26.88 billion $5.18 25.70 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.80% 25.24% 15.65% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $120.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.29%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Alimco Financial



Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

