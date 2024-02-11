Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $101.06

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

PulteGroup stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

