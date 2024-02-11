Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $254.19

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.19.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

