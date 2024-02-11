Analysts Set Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) PT at $14.20

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

