Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$5.12

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEU. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

TSE CEU opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.23. The firm has a market cap of C$982.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$533.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5945166 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

