Analysts Offer Predictions for Korro Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korro Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($12.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($12.87). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($12.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($8.98) EPS.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

KRRO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRRO opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $203.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Korro Bio

In other news, Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $43,569.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Korro Bio stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Korro Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.