Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $329.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.47. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

