Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

AMGN traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.47. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

