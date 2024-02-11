American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

AXP opened at $212.47 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

