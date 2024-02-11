American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $50,560,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

