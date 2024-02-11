Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.25 price objective on the stock.

AYX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Shares of AYX opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 165.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

