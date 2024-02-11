Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.16.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ALB stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $293.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.