Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $240.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.92.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

